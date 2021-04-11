Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

Separately, Mizuho raised Komatsu from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Komatsu currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Komatsu stock opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.40. Komatsu has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Komatsu had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 5.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Komatsu will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

