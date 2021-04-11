Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 785,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,825 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $14,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Knowles during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Knowles by 71.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Knowles during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Knowles during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

KN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Knowles stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -531.62, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $21.94.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $243.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. Research analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Knowles news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $734,074.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $140,673.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,546.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,114 over the last three months. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

