KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 1,030 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,392,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,584,000 after acquiring an additional 73,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $343,296,000 after acquiring an additional 244,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

ALL stock opened at $117.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.05. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $84.97 and a twelve month high of $118.30. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

