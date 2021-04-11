KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,154,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,164,000 after buying an additional 40,345 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $109.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.59. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.12 and a 12-month high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

