KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at $617,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $496,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 304.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 278,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,525,000 after acquiring an additional 209,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Polaris by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $1,102,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,655.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,821 shares of company stock worth $24,733,195. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $138.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.15 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $52.42 and a one year high of $140.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.52.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.87%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist increased their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

