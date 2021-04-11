KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 617 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,194,000 after acquiring an additional 289,959 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 47,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Finally, Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 201,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB stock opened at $116.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.39. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.13 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.