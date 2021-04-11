Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $21,139.00

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $21,139.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be bought for $0.0568 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00067782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.08 or 0.00297292 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $437.39 or 0.00734323 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,535.68 or 0.99953797 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019809 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $471.02 or 0.00790796 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

