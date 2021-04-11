Keywords Studios’ (KWS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,736 ($35.75) target price on the stock.
Shares of LON:KWS opened at GBX 2,800 ($36.58) on Thursday. Keywords Studios has a 52-week low of GBX 1,334.45 ($17.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,958 ($38.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,521.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,462.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.08.
Keywords Studios Company Profile
