Keywords Studios’ (KWS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,736 ($35.75) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:KWS opened at GBX 2,800 ($36.58) on Thursday. Keywords Studios has a 52-week low of GBX 1,334.45 ($17.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,958 ($38.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,521.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,462.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. It offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

