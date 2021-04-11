Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.56.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlpInvest Partners B.V. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 3,990,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,439,000 after buying an additional 2,547,269 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,800,000. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 288,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 17,003 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,469,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,016,000 after buying an additional 2,626,073 shares in the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $25.27 and a one year high of $35.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

