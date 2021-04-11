Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Sets New 1-Year High at $442.00

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 442 ($5.77) and last traded at GBX 435 ($5.68), with a volume of 136763 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 426 ($5.57).

The firm has a market cap of £477.35 million and a P/E ratio of 29.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 402.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 338.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 0.52%.

In related news, insider Steven McTiernan bought 12,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 408 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of £49,996.32 ($65,320.51).

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces mineral sands products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northern coast of Mozambique. Its products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile, as well as concentrates including secondary zircon and mineral sands concentrates.

