Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 88.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,923 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in K. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Kellogg by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,464,000 after acquiring an additional 677,403 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 805,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,142,000 after purchasing an additional 504,765 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,751,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,225,000 after purchasing an additional 413,570 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $23,325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,204,000 after purchasing an additional 354,082 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $4,787,538.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $29,460,060. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $62.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. Analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

