Keith Perrett Buys 362,825 Shares of Acumentis Group Limited (ASX:ACU) Stock

Acumentis Group Limited (ASX:ACU) insider Keith Perrett acquired 362,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$40,999.23 ($29,285.16).

Acumentis Group Company Profile

Acumentis Group Limited provides valuation, research, and advisory services in relation to property and businesses in Australia. The company offers residential property valuation, government, commercial property valuation, insurance valuation, rural and agribusiness, property advisory, quantity surveying, buyers agency, illicit substance screening, projects division, self-managed super funds property assessment, stamp duty assessment, family law and litigation, and homebuilder grant valuation services.

