Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kadmon were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Kadmon by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 247,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 66,533 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Kadmon by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 21,367 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kadmon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,109,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Kadmon by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Kadmon by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,845,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

KDMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDMN opened at $3.66 on Friday. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 85.07% and a negative net margin of 768.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

