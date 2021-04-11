K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$41.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KBL. Raymond James lifted their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of K-Bro Linen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th.

K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$39.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of C$418.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$39.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.78. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of C$24.00 and a 1 year high of C$42.87.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$50.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.10 million. Research analysts expect that K-Bro Linen will post 1.9399999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.20%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

