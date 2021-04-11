JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF) to “Overweight”

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

PBNNF stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $0.48.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Indonesia, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers current account, savings, and time deposit products. It also provides credit facilities for the purchase of residential houses, apartments, flats, shop/shop houses, rest houses, and lots/land ripe in real estate construction, as well as for construction/renovation, refinancing, and take over; credit facilities without collateral; credit facilities for the purchase of motor vehicle wheels; loans to the company's deposit, savings, and current account holders; and revolving loans, working capital loans, and medium or long term loans to businesses.

