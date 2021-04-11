JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,053,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,205,374 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $21,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,762,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 469.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 149,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 122,966 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 976.3% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 321,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 291,886 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Terry Considine purchased 100,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $564,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert A. Miller purchased 10,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,234 shares in the company, valued at $337,310.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 410,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,000. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AIV stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $929.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

