JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,481 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.29% of Hill-Rom worth $19,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $112.94 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.31 and a twelve month high of $117.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.48. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

