JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,289,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642,597 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.51% of Rattler Midstream worth $21,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTLR. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Rattler Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.06.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

RTLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

