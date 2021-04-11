JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Farmers Trust Co.’s 6th Largest Position

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.4% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 33,930 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,248,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $156.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $476.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.43 and a 200 day moving average of $126.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $82.40 and a 52 week high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.