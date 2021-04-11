JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $19.84 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 89.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,976,977 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.27% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $19,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,536,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,547,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 21,550 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000.

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $91.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $96.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.95.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

