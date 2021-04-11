JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,284 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.15% of Principal Financial Group worth $20,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Principal Financial Group news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $453,551.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,348. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFG shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

PFG opened at $61.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $62.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average of $52.59.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

