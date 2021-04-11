JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 591,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,691 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $20,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

