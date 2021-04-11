JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

VRT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.88.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $21.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $22.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.25.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

