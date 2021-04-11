JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Gap Down to $49.53

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.53, but opened at $48.20. JFrog shares last traded at $47.80, with a volume of 2,133 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.65.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.48 million. On average, equities analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $1,152,725.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 367,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,213,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $823,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,641,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,694,516.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 1,509.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. 22.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile (NASDAQ:FROG)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

