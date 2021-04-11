Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €90.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on shares of Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Puma and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €94.40 ($111.06) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €90.16 ($106.07).

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of PUM opened at €92.30 ($108.59) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €86.26 and a 200 day moving average price of €84.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion and a PE ratio of 170.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.92. Puma has a 52-week low of €47.69 ($56.11) and a 52-week high of €93.44 ($109.93).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.