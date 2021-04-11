Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Jde Peets from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

OTCMKTS:JDEPF remained flat at $$37.81 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657. Jde Peets has a twelve month low of $36.39 and a twelve month high of $45.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average of $39.59.

Jde Peets Company Profile

