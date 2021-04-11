Jane Street Group LLC Sells 33,070 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,070 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 394,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 205,300 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 96,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.11.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 77.94%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTRE shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.