Jane Street Group LLC Sells 1,214 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EGRX. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,208.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $549.30 million, a P/E ratio of 118.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.15. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $56.16.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $2.38. The business had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.08 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

