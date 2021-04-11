Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 15,665 Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.92% of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paracle Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 986,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,616,000 after acquiring an additional 56,339 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ROAM opened at $24.39 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.