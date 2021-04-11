Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in The AZEK in the third quarter valued at $2,411,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in The AZEK by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,418,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,540,000 after purchasing an additional 243,734 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in The AZEK by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in The AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at $1,657,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The AZEK by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,788,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,605 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The AZEK news, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $665,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of research firms have commented on AZEK. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

AZEK stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.24. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

