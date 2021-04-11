Jane Street Group LLC Invests $347,000 in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,953,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,171,000 after buying an additional 269,575 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $125.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.17 and a 200 day moving average of $116.29. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

