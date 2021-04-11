Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 297.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $62.53 on Friday. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $65.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.56 and a 200 day moving average of $31.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 231.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $82.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.11 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambium Networks news, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $5,774,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,220,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $914,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,076,493.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,550,605 over the last three months. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

