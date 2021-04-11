J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

JSAIY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of J Sainsbury from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $14.12.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

