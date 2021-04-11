IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised IZEA Worldwide from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of IZEA stock opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49. IZEA Worldwide has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $302.15 million, a P/E ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 2.93.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a negative net margin of 64.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IZEA. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

