ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of ITM Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

OTCMKTS:ITMPF opened at $6.80 on Friday. ITM Power has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

