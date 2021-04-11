iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Down 4.1% Following Insider Selling

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) shares were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $28.11 and last traded at $28.77. Approximately 1,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 278,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Specifically, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $188,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iTeos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.07.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). Analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 544.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. 71.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.