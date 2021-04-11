iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $109.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.74. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

