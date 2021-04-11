iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Purchased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 71.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period.

Shares of IJJ opened at $104.11 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.73 and a fifty-two week high of $106.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.58.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

