iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Stock Position Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 579.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 315.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $142.56 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $88.04 and a 1 year high of $142.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.83.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

