iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,836 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

SCZ opened at $74.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $74.29.

