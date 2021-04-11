iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 723,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,446,000 after buying an additional 18,357 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 40,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 115,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period.

Shares of HDV opened at $95.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.79. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $75.89 and a 1 year high of $96.30.

