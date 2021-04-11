iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Stock Position Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9,692.3% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.52. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $51.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.