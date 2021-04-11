IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Raised to $218.00 at Mizuho

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $210.00 to $218.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IQV. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $207.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.48 and its 200 day moving average is $177.81. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $121.22 and a 52-week high of $207.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

