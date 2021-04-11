iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, April 23rd

Shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) are set to reverse split on Friday, April 23rd. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.08. iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $48.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

