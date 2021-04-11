Investors Purchase Large Volume of Fortress Biotech Call Options (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 12,193 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,100% compared to the average volume of 1,016 call options.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FBIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Dawson James boosted their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

In related news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $44,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $92,620 over the last ninety days. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 106,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.35.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

