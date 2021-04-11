Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 4,628 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,429% compared to the typical daily volume of 183 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Forestar Group by 455.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,131 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Forestar Group by 157.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 29,239 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FOR. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

FOR opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.70. Forestar Group has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $24.78.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.90 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 6.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

