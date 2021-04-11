Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0458 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $13.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74.
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals
