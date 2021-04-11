Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IHIT)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.
Shares of IHIT stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $9.48.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile
