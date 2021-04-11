Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 129.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,389 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 246,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 15,364 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 216,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 22,974 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 20,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 665,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,909,000 after acquiring an additional 99,639 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCO remained flat at $$22.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. 184,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,018. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average is $22.27. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $22.42.

