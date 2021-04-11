Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.25 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Inuvo is an Internet marketing and technology company that delivers purchase-ready customers to advertisers through a broad network of websites and applications reaching both desktop and mobile devices. They deliver content and targeted advertisements over the internet and generate revenue when an end user clicks on the advertisements they delivered. They manage their business as two segments, the Partner Network and the Owned and Operated Network. The Partner Network delivers advertisements to their partners’ websites and applications on desktop, tablet and mobile devices. Their proprietary technology platform allows for targeted distribution of advertisements at a scale that measures in the hundreds of millions of advertisements delivered monthly. The Owned and Operated Network designs, builds and markets consumer websites and applications. This segment consists of their mobile-ready ALOT websites and is focused on providing engaging content to their users. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Inuvo from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INUV opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39. Inuvo has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 43.80% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Inuvo will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Don Walker Barrett III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,191. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel John B. Pisaris sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 497,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,244.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,369 shares of company stock valued at $176,158 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Inuvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Inuvo by 357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 159,395 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Inuvo during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inuvo by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,457,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 817,625 shares in the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices and channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

